iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Holdings Lowered by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 65.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,448 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 320.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $38.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.97 and a 200-day moving average of $35.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a twelve month low of $32.76 and a twelve month high of $38.67.

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

