State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Cuts Position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lowered its position in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in LTC Properties by 23,470.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in LTC Properties by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LTC. JMP Securities raised LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

LTC Properties Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:LTC opened at $35.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.74. LTC Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a current ratio of 11.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.69.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 48.77%. The company had revenue of $34.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.22%.

LTC Properties Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

