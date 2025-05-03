Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $10.45 Million Holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,295,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,140 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diadema Partners LP bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,729,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 950,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,067,000 after purchasing an additional 196,804 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 717,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 103,237 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,509,000 after buying an additional 78,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.8 %

ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $403.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average is $8.21. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $14.67.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ORIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ORIC. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.86.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

