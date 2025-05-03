NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stake Lowered by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lowered its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 530,993 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 99,235 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.21% of NXP Semiconductors worth $110,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 915.4% during the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 132 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on NXPI. StockNews.com cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $229.00 price target on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.37.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $188.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $148.09 and a 1-year high of $296.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Insider Activity

In other NXP Semiconductors news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total value of $204,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,808,504.08. This represents a 10.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

