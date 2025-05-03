Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target Cut to $820.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $850.00 to $820.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MPWR. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $644.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $779.83.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $636.89 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $438.86 and a 1 year high of $959.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $570.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $632.79. The firm has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.21.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.04. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 80.95%. The company had revenue of $637.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total value of $4,913,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,242,209.70. The trade was a 30.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 990.9% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 637.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.