Aristeia Capital L.L.C. Buys Shares of 1,100,000 Voyager Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VACH)

Aristeia Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in Voyager Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VACH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,038,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VACH. AQR Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,235,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,503,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,004,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Voyager Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $4,713,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Voyager Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $3,006,000.

VACH stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. Voyager Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.11.

Voyager Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Voyager Acquisition Corp. is based in BROOKLYN, N.Y.

