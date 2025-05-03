ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Acquires 223,975 Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,177,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223,975 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Legend Biotech worth $38,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Legend Biotech by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,309,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,365 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,120,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,010,000 after purchasing an additional 84,405 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,505,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,991,000 after purchasing an additional 915,891 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,476,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,034,000 after buying an additional 164,418 shares during the period. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,577,000 after buying an additional 153,665 shares during the period. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Legend Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of LEGN stock opened at $33.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.92 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.98. Legend Biotech Co. has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $60.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.35 and its 200 day moving average is $36.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $186.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.00 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 66.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Legend Biotech from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Profile

(Free Report)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.