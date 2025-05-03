Aristeia Capital L.L.C. Invests $3.40 Million in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Aristeia Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 73,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in LivaNova by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in LivaNova by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Price Performance

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $36.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.98 and a 200 day moving average of $45.64. LivaNova PLC has a one year low of $32.48 and a one year high of $64.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.57 and a beta of 0.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on LIVN. Barclays reduced their target price on LivaNova from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on LivaNova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of LivaNova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on LivaNova from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

