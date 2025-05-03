Aristeia Capital L.L.C. Invests $3.40 Million in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Aristeia Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 73,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in LivaNova by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in LivaNova by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ LIVN opened at $36.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.98 and a 200 day moving average of $45.64. LivaNova PLC has a one year low of $32.48 and a one year high of $64.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.57 and a beta of 0.90.
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.
