Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Invests $6.70 Million in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 55,419 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,695,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 2,588,085 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $312,667,000 after purchasing an additional 101,811 shares during the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $379,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $991,000. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennington Partners & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,569,772.67. This trade represents a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $129.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.51 and a 12-month high of $131.30. The company has a market capitalization of $144.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.24 billion. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.