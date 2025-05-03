Aristeia Capital L.L.C. Increases Stock Holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Aristeia Capital L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 105.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,469 shares during the quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C.’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 837,554 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,783,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,483,000 after acquiring an additional 549,718 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 461.6% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 75,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 62,317 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth $1,036,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.93.

Cushman & Wakefield Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.26. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $16.11.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

