ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Increases Stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 67.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,655 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $47,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 182.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on FSS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Federal Signal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th.

Federal Signal Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:FSS opened at $86.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. Federal Signal Co. has a 52-week low of $66.47 and a 52-week high of $102.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.63 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.95%.

Federal Signal announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 22nd that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the conglomerate to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Federal Signal

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.32 per share, with a total value of $102,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,031,944.56. This trade represents a 0.22 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

