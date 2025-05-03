Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Stake Increased by Aristeia Capital L.L.C.

Aristeia Capital L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,675,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,186 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband comprises approximately 4.2% of Aristeia Capital L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. owned about 1.17% of Liberty Broadband worth $124,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDA. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 891.9% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth $30,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 4,115.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $88.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.09. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.02. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $100.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.50 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 78.07%.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company’s GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand. Its Charter segment offers subscription-based Internet and video services, and mobile and voice services; and state-of-the-art residential and business services, which includes Spectrum Internet, TV, mobile and voice for small and medium-sized companies; Spectrum Business provides a suite of broadband products and services for businesses and government application; Spectrum Enterprise offers customized fiber-based solutions; Spectrum Reach provides advertising and production for the modern media landscape.

