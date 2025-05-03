Aristeia Capital L.L.C. Acquires 5,919 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Aristeia Capital L.L.C. raised its stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,767 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after buying an additional 5,919 shares during the quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C.’s holdings in ADT were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in ADT by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 111,052 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 19,920 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ADT by 26.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 484,769 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 100,134 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of ADT by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,354,766 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $9,470,000 after buying an additional 60,327 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in ADT by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 61,319 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 19,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Get ADT alerts:

ADT Price Performance

Shares of ADT opened at $8.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.52. ADT Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $8.39. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.29.

ADT Dividend Announcement

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The security and automation business reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. ADT had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. ADT’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. ADT’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays raised shares of ADT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ADT

About ADT

(Free Report)

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.