Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Bought by American Trust Investment Advisors LLC

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,701 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Lennar accounts for approximately 1.7% of American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $4,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LEN. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of LEN stock opened at $110.11 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.42 and a fifty-two week high of $187.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 4.71.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 13.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lennar from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $131.00 target price (down from $159.00) on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lennar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.07.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

