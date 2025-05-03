ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 346,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Cameco worth $17,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 433.8% during the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 20,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 16,411 shares during the last quarter. Orion Resource Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter worth $373,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,756,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in Cameco by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 21,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCJ opened at $47.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.89 and a beta of 1.04. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.25.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $845.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Cameco had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CCJ shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.03.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

