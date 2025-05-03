Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,326,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,294,000 after buying an additional 106,722 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,024,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,727,000 after buying an additional 182,002 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,436,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,843,000 after buying an additional 174,759 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $34,103,000. Finally, Sage Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Sage Advisors LLC now owns 2,075,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,379,000 after acquiring an additional 78,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Blue Owl Capital

In other news, Director Chris Temple purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,800. This represents a 41.67 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Citizens Jmp raised Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.10 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.07.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE OBDC opened at $14.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average of $14.84. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $16.91.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 37.26%. The business had revenue of $394.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is presently 96.73%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Further Reading

