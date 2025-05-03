CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,328 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 657.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.79.

CNP opened at $38.99 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $39.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.19. The firm has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.06%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

