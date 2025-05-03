The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Department of Treasury

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury decreased its stake in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,320 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of St. Joe by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in St. Joe by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of St. Joe by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 61,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the 4th quarter valued at $2,628,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 160,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $7,534,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,000,724 shares in the company, valued at $799,034,028. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,113,022. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

St. Joe Stock Performance

Shares of JOE stock opened at $44.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The St. Joe Company has a 12 month low of $40.19 and a 12 month high of $64.69.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter.

St. Joe Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

St. Joe Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

