6,637 Shares in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Purchased by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sofi Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 613.2% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance
BATS:PAVE opened at $39.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.21. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $46.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.63 and a 200-day moving average of $40.89.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile
The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.
