Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 510 Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWL. Allianz SE purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Climber Capital SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,659,000. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 5,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 534.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

EWL opened at $54.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.78. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $54.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.69.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

