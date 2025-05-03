Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 566 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Trading Up 1.2 %

CME Group stock opened at $280.45 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.70 and a 12-month high of $282.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $261.34 and a 200 day moving average of $243.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.52% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 3,984 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.47, for a total value of $997,872.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,774,211.62. The trade was a 12.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total transaction of $271,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,781.20. This trade represents a 25.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,076 shares of company stock worth $7,670,976. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank raised shares of CME Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on CME Group from $269.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $255.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.80.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

