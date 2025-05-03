eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.16% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on eBay from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 26th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.12.

eBay Stock Up 1.4 %

EBAY stock opened at $68.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.02. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $49.25 and a fifty-two week high of $71.61.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. eBay had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other eBay news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 28,060 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.82, for a total transaction of $1,903,029.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,413,725.60. The trade was a 30.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $265,423.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,392 shares in the company, valued at $6,329,927.52. This trade represents a 4.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,626 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in eBay by 2,536.5% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,535,290 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $239,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401,198 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 28,493,042 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,765,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,934 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,178,638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $692,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,839 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in eBay by 304.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,105,270 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $130,421,000 after buying an additional 1,584,404 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $96,214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

