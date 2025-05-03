Axa S.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Axa S.A. cut its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 772,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,618 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 1.2% of Axa S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $403,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Onefund LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $688.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.95.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.07, for a total value of $4,317,123.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,793,033.06. The trade was a 60.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $158,710.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,936,380. This represents a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,313 shares of company stock worth $17,229,143 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $529.42 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $378.87 and a 52 week high of $616.00. The firm has a market cap of $189.75 billion, a PE ratio of 82.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $504.32 and its 200-day moving average is $533.57.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 27.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

