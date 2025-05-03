Amplitude Energy Ltd (ASX:AEL) Insider Timothy Bednall Buys 95,000 Shares

Amplitude Energy Ltd (ASX:AEL – Get Free Report) insider Timothy Bednall bought 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.19 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$17,575.00 ($11,338.71).
Timothy Bednall also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 28th, Timothy Bednall sold 85,000 shares of Amplitude Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.18 ($0.12), for a total value of A$15,470.00 ($9,980.65).
- On Tuesday, April 1st, Timothy Bednall sold 175,000 shares of Amplitude Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.13), for a total transaction of A$34,125.00 ($22,016.13).
