Pennington Partners & CO. LLC Buys Shares of 11,238 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Pennington Partners & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,238 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 118,131,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,125,728,000 after buying an additional 52,125,476 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,467,754,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,460,312 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,596,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137,512 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $381,057,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 670.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,611,557 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $398,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753,637 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Fox Advisors cut shares of Uber Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.81.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $80.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.45. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $206,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,150. This represents a 11.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,552.46. This represents a 26.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,869. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

