Insider Selling: GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) SVP Sells 1,602 Shares of Stock

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,899.35. This represents a 15.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

GE Aerospace Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $203.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.14 and a 200 day moving average of $187.00. The company has a market cap of $217.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $150.20 and a 12-month high of $214.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of GE Aerospace

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 22.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GE Aerospace by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on GE Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research raised GE Aerospace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on GE Aerospace from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.92.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

