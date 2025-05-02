Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Stock Price

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $76.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.06% from the stock’s current price.

SLG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $45.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on SL Green Realty from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.07.

SLG stock opened at $53.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.89. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $45.15 and a 12 month high of $82.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 669.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.61.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.44 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 304.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 83,478 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $791,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $621,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

