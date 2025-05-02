Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Holdings Lifted by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 569.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,274 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLNE. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,390,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 417.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,987 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 20,043 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HLNE opened at $155.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $112.46 and a fifty-two week high of $203.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.48 and a 200-day moving average of $160.87.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.86 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 36.69%. Hamilton Lane’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.16%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLNE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $190.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $176.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hamilton Lane from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.14.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

