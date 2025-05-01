WisdomTree (WT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Friday

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 2nd. Analysts expect WisdomTree to post earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $108.47 million for the quarter.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). WisdomTree had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 24.67%. On average, analysts expect WisdomTree to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:WT opened at $8.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.13. WisdomTree has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $12.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $9.75 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of WisdomTree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WisdomTree has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

In other news, insider Alexis Marinof sold 90,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $897,972.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,711.02. This trade represents a 29.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

