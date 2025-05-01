ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH) Insider David Hallas Purchases 29,962 Shares

ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH – Get Free Report) insider David Hallas purchased 29,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £20,074.54 ($26,748.22).

ECO Animal Health Group Stock Performance

LON EAH opened at GBX 70 ($0.93) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £47.43 million, a PE ratio of 45.25 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. ECO Animal Health Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 50 ($0.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 135 ($1.80). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 56.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 63.85.

Get ECO Animal Health Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ECO Animal Health Group in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

ECO Animal Health Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ECO Animal Health is a world leader in animal health, developing and marketing branded veterinary pharmaceuticals globally, with expertise in antibiotics and vaccines for pigs and poultry. We have a maturing proprietary R&D pipeline.

Headquartered in the UK, with global offices including R&D and manufacturing, we have marketing authorisations in over 70 countries and employ over 200 people worldwide.

Our lead product, Aivlosin® is a proprietary, patented medication which is effective against both respiratory and intestinal diseases in pigs and poultry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ECO Animal Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECO Animal Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.