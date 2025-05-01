Dalu International Group Plans $8 Million IPO for Week of May 5th (DLHZ)

Dalu International Group (DLHZ) expects to raise $8 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on the week of May 5th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 1,500,000 shares at $4.00-$6.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, Dalu International Group generated $5.6 million in revenue and $2 million in net income. Dalu International Group has a market-cap of $98 million.

Revere Securities served as the underwriter for the IPO.

Dalu International Group provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We provide property management services as well as real estate leasing services in China. (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands) We are an integrated property management services and commercial operation services provider, and we operate a real estate leasing business in Chengdu, the capital city of Sichuan Province, China. With an operating history of two decades, our PRC subsidiaries have been focusing on providing property management services to owners, developers and occupiers of residential and commercial properties in Chengdu. Our PRC subsidiaries have accumulated extensive experience in the property management services sector. In addition, to drive our value growth and diversify our revenue streams, we also provide a variety of commercial operation services, primarily consisting of brand planning, market research and positioning consultancy, tenant sourcing and management, marketing and business support to owners and developers of commercial properties, and (we) engage in real estate leasing business. We are a well-known property management brand in Chengdu, having undertaken property management and related services for well-known projects in some of the most prosperous commercial areas, such as the fashion center of Chengdu and one of the most popular pedestrianized shopping streets, Chunxi Road, and South Renmin Road in Chengduâ€™s central business district. Note: Net income and revenue are in U.S. dollars for the 12 months that ended September 30, 2024.Â (Note: Dalu International Group is offering 1.5 million shares at a price range of $4.00 to $6.00 to raise $7.5 million, according to its F-1 filings with the SEC.)Â “.

Dalu International Group was founded in 2002 and has 94 employees. The company is located at Dalu International Building No.1207 No. 11-1, Section 4, Renmin South Road, Wuhou District, Chengdu City Sichuan Province, China 610042 Tel: +86 (28) 8625-8726 and can be reached via phone at +86 (28) 8625-8726.

