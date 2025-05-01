TD Securities Cuts Linamar (TSE:LNR) Price Target to C$59.00

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a report released on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LNR. CIBC cut Linamar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$82.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Linamar from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts cut Linamar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.
Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified and powered vehicle markets.
