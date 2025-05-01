Insider Buying: Pebble Beach Systems Group plc (LON:PEB) Insider Purchases £3,500 in Stock

Pebble Beach Systems Group plc (LON:PEB – Get Free Report) insider John Varney acquired 50,000 shares of Pebble Beach Systems Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £3,500 ($4,663.56).

Pebble Beach Systems Group Stock Performance

LON:PEB opened at GBX 7.79 ($0.10) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8.54. Pebble Beach Systems Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 14.50 ($0.19). The firm has a market capitalization of £9.70 million, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.41.

Pebble Beach Systems Group (LON:PEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported GBX 0.90 ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Pebble Beach Systems Group had a return on equity of 158.52% and a net margin of 13.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pebble Beach Systems Group plc will post 1.801406 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pebble Beach Systems Group

Pebble Beach Systems Group plc designs and delivers automation, integrated channel, and virtualized playout solutions for the broadcast and streaming service markets worldwide. It also provides Automation Lite, a simpler software offering that allow control of up to six channels; Playout in a box, a compact playout solution; Pebble Remote, a solution that provides real-time access to the playout environment; Pebble Control, a solution that offers connection management of IP devices for TV stations, OB trucks, and production houses; and Orchestration solutions.

