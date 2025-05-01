Celestica (TSE:CLS) Price Target Cut to C$126.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Celestica (TSE:CLS – Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$138.00 to C$126.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CLS. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Celestica from C$140.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Monday. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Celestica from C$93.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celestica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$110.50.

Shares of TSE CLS opened at C$117.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72. Celestica has a 1 year low of C$55.10 and a 1 year high of C$206.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$123.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$130.77.

In other news, Senior Officer Mandeep Chawla sold 87,341 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$174.86, for a total value of C$15,272,532.16. Also, Director Alok K. Agrawal sold 1,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$183.66, for a total transaction of C$323,800.28. In the last three months, insiders have sold 127,614 shares of company stock worth $22,553,289. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

