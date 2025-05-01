Raymond James Cuts Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target to C$21.00

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports.

ARE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. CIBC dropped their price target on Aecon Group from C$31.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. National Bankshares upgraded Aecon Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.90.

TSE ARE opened at C$16.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$18.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.18. Aecon Group has a one year low of C$13.03 and a one year high of C$29.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -74.76%.

In other news, Director Stuart Lee purchased 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$18.35 per share, with a total value of C$104,595.00. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Aecon Group Inc is a Canada-based company that operates in two segments: Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment includes various aspects of the construction of public and private infrastructure projects, mainly in the transportation sector. Its concessions segment is engaged in the development, financing, construction, and operation of infrastructure projects.

