Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 203.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,349 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.09% of Visteon worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,448,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,468,000 after buying an additional 536,073 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter worth $29,468,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 844,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,886,000 after buying an additional 124,897 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter worth $10,170,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 638,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,841,000 after buying an additional 88,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Visteon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price (down from $114.00) on shares of Visteon in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Visteon from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Guggenheim cut their target price on Visteon from $108.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Visteon from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Visteon in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Visteon Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:VC opened at $79.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.21. Visteon Co. has a 52 week low of $65.10 and a 52 week high of $117.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.70. Visteon had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $934.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Profile

(Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.