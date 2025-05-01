Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 520 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $61.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.75 and its 200 day moving average is $96.67. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.40 and a 52 week high of $219.77.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 7.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,000 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $269,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,232.32. The trade was a 67.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 97,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total transaction of $5,224,744.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,673,581.04. The trade was a 35.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 204,618 shares of company stock worth $10,974,536. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $127.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.88.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

Featured Stories

