82,772 Shares in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Acquired by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 82,772 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in PROS by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in PROS by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in PROS by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PROS by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in PROS by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

PRO opened at $17.03 on Thursday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $34.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.70 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.76.

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.15). On average, research analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PROS news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $149,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,304.56. This trade represents a 7.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRO. KeyCorp raised their target price on PROS from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on PROS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer cut PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on PROS from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

