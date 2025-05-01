Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Everest Group by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,225,000 after purchasing an additional 13,687 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Everest Group by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,747,000 after buying an additional 12,791 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Everest Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Everest Group by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Everest Group by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 1,500 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.63, for a total value of $540,945.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,428,175.77. This trade represents a 10.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $340.00 target price (down from $425.00) on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on Everest Group from $375.00 to $372.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Everest Group from $470.00 to $394.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Everest Group from $370.00 to $362.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Everest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $376.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.00.

Everest Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Everest Group stock opened at $358.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $353.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $360.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.43. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $320.00 and a 52 week high of $407.30.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.35 by ($0.90). Everest Group had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $16.32 EPS. Everest Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.47%.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

