Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $166.48 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.83.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

