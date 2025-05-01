Peterson Wealth Management Increases Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Peterson Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust accounts for approximately 1.6% of Peterson Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 253,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,090,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares in the last quarter. FFG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $10,446,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR opened at $160.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.07 billion, a PE ratio of 99.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.62. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.95 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 456.07%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $208.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.05.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

