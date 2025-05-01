MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Bought by Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda.

Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. raised its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 1,954.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,326 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre comprises approximately 78.0% of Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $27,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,784,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth $977,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,480,000 after buying an additional 5,918 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Price Performance

MELI stock opened at $2,330.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,057.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,970.67. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,427.95 and a 52-week high of $2,374.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $118.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $12.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.21 by $2.40. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 9.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,650.00 to $2,560.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James raised shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $3,000.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,464.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.