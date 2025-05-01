Two Sigma Securities LLC Buys New Shares in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 251,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,931,000 after purchasing an additional 47,447 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 18,414 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 19.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 546,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,500,000 after acquiring an additional 88,350 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,301 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrett Business Services Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Barrett Business Services stock opened at $40.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.21. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.42 and a 52 week high of $44.97.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBSI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Barrett Business Services Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

