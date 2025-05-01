Two Sigma Securities LLC Decreases Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Two Sigma Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 65.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 689 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 210.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 550,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,016,000 after buying an additional 373,429 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 24,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1,720.0% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services stock opened at $292.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.08 and a twelve month high of $365.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $262.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.16. The company has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.63%.

PWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital upgraded Quanta Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (down previously from $343.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.70.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

