Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $12,904,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 74,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Parkshore Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,289,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAT stock opened at $49.07 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $61.75. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.90.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.