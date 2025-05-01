Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to post earnings of $0.77 per share and revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.29%. On average, analysts expect Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of BUD opened at $65.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $45.94 and a 1-year high of $67.49.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.0492 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

Several research firms recently commented on BUD. Argus raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BUD

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.