Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to post earnings of $0.77 per share and revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.29%. On average, analysts expect Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of BUD opened at $65.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $45.94 and a 1-year high of $67.49.
Several research firms recently commented on BUD. Argus raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
