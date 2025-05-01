Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 2,784 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAI. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,436,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,332,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,922,000 after buying an additional 271,934 shares in the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 327,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,570,000 after buying an additional 143,040 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 24,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariadne Wealth Management LP grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAI stock opened at $32.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.81. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $27.67 and a one year high of $32.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.52.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.