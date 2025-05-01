Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 722 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,449,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $163.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.19 and its 200 day moving average is $177.24. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $134.11 and a twelve month high of $193.06. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.23.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

