Promising Dividend Stocks Worth Watching – April 28th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, and AbbVie are the three Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $31.94. The stock had a trading volume of 88,030,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,796,575. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.54 and a 200 day moving average of $33.17. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $61.60.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.30. The stock had a trading volume of 239,457,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,564,852. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.19 and a beta of -5.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.32. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $41.50.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of ABBV traded up $5.58 on Monday, reaching $191.64. 5,852,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,046,289. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $153.58 and a 52-week high of $218.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.13. The stock has a market cap of $339.00 billion, a PE ratio of 79.72, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55.

