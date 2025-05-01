Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Purchased by Nexpoint Asset Management L.P.

Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 1,846.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 334,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317,520 shares during the period. Patterson Companies accounts for approximately 1.2% of Nexpoint Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $10,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 501.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 779.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.57.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $31.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $31.79.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

